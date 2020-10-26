-
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will continue to get federal funding after regulators said Friday that the St. Petersburg hospital made required...
-
A Florida school district is suspending its investigation into a school massacre, saying it conflicts with a state inquiry.Broward County Public Schools…
-
Florida auditors are reviewing the operations of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's agency, including the office responsible for issuing permits for…
-
A federal investigation into St. Petersburg’s sewage releases has been closed.
-
There are no national or state statistics that track police shootings. But a Tampa Bay Times investigation has collected records from Florida's four...
-
A Palm Beach County woman was charged with child neglect after a dentist found that her 2- and 3-year-old children had mouths riddled with cavities, the…
-
Fast-growing Health Management Associates has received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Naples-based hospital company told …