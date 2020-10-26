-
A record-setting nearly 30,000 lionfish were removed from Florida waters during the 2018 Lionfish Challenge. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
-
A Florida family is terrified of a huge Monitor lizard that has taken up residence in their back yard.The lizard is about 7 feet long (2 meters) and…
-
There are a few weeks left to go in the state’s Lionfish Challenge. That’s an effort to rid Florida waters of the invasive species that has no natural...
-
Florida’s wildlife agency will be holding a lionfish summit in the Fall. The goal is to find more ways to get rid of the spiny invasive species plaguing...
-
A man with a python hidden inside an external hard drive was stopped from boarding a Florida plane headed to Barbados.The Miami Herald reports that…
-
Is there anything more Floridian than a flamingo? They’re everywhere. Pink plastic ornaments dotting lawns. On cocktail swizzlers and motel signs.
-
Iguana removal experts say this year be might record-setting in the number of invasive reptiles that are creeping around South Florida. There's no way...
-
From “smart traps” to underwater drones, Florida’s wildlife agency hopes five organizations will spend thousands of dollars in grant funding to find new...
-
An invasive and destructive pest has been identified in the farmlands near Miami, Florida agriculture officials said Tuesday.Three male Oriental fruit…
-
The Lionfish Challenge is underway, and it’s one of several efforts to rid Florida of the invasive species that has no natural predators and negatively...