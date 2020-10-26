-
More than 567,000 Floridians are among the estimated 9 million Americans who don’t regularly file taxes and still have not received their pandemic...
-
The new calculation reduces by $50 the amount a family can put into these HSA accounts this year. Anyone who has already funded the account at a higher level will need to adjust, or risk IRS scrutiny.
-
Nearly a third of people without health insurance, about 10 million, live in families that received a federal earned income tax credit (EITC) in 2014,…
-
The penalty for failing to have health insurance is going up, perhaps even higher than you expected.Among uninsured individuals who are not exempt from…
-
In a new setback for the health care law and the people it's supposed to help, the government said Friday it made a tax-reporting error that's fouling up…
-
A South Florida doctor is facing prison time after pleading guilty to tax evasion involving $18 million in income he failed to report for five…
-
Exactly what would happen to the Affordable Care Act if the Supreme Court invalidates tax credits in the three dozen states where the federal government…
-
An Englewood psychiatrist was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to repay the Internal Revenue Service $15 million in taxes, the Lakeland Ledger…