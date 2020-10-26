-
A boom in technology promising to improve sleep has an ironic side effect: orthosomnia. Thanks to sleep trackers, people get so obsessed with perfect sleep that they are losing sleep over it.
Scientists have found an underlying reason why it's dangerous to drive when you're sleepy. Brain recordings show cells involved in perception fire more slowly in somebody who has been up all night.
If you're chronically sleep deprived, don't expect 30 minutes on the elliptical to knock you out tonight. The sleep-boosting benefits of exercise take about four months to kick in for people with insomnia, a study suggests. But perseverance pays off.