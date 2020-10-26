-
Less than a year after Florida’s Legislature passed a massive overhaul of the state’s child protection system, public information about child abuse deaths…
The leader of Florida's embattled Department of Children and Families has pledged not only to save children's lives but to "protect the light" in their…
A 2-year-old boy found dead in a Central Florida motel last week had been on the Department of Children and Families’ radar most of his life, the Orlando…
Child-welfare officials said Monday they are creating a new position within the agency in an effort to improve transparency when releasing…
It will be “quite a while” before Floridians know whether Florida's Department of Children and Families is headed in the right direction, editorials in…
Florida Department of Children and Families administrators vowed more transparency in the wake of the “Innocents Lost” investigation by the Miami…
Following another year in which too many children died, lawmakers promised to make Florida a safer place for the state’s at-risk children. However,…
Another in the “Innocents Lost” series by The Miami Herald, which began last weekend, tells the story of a 5-year-old girl who died despite warnings to…
Florida’s Department of Children and Families knows well that parents aren't the only risk to abused and neglected children.Of 477 children who died…
Most child deaths from abuse or neglect uncovered in a year-long Miami Herald investigation occurred in families where one or both parents had a…