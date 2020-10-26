inmate mental health

-
In the veterans and faith-based pod at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center, inmate and Army veteran Christopher Murgatroyd, 31, scrolls through the Kahn...
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones says she’s outraged over the inadequate mental health care services offered at a facility...
A House panel on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill aimed at keeping Floridians with mental illnesses out of the criminal-justice system. The House...
Every Thursday night, Peggy Mustelier drives to the muggy, buggy edge of the Everglades to visit a man without a country. Or so it feels for Danyel...