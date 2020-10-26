inmate health care

-
As Florida continues to deal with an opioid crisis, state corrections officials are moving ahead on a plan to cut substance-abuse services to make up a…
-
Florida prisons chief Julie Jones is considering hiring temp agencies to fill in the gap after Corizon Health officials decided to walk away from the…
-
What has changed at a North Central Florida prison since life threatening conditions were found?Health care at the Florida Women’s Reception Center in…
-
An oversight board has declared a health care emergency at a Florida women’s prison, according to records obtained by WMFE.The Correctional Medical…
-
Florida Department of Corrections Chief Julie Jones said Wednesday she plans to renegotiate or rebid the state's private health care contracts, the Palm…
-
Prison privatization has been a contentious issue in Florida—even costing one Florida Department of Corrections’ Secretary his job. But, after the...
-
Osceola County commissioners approved a five-year contract with a private health care company for county jail inmates, the Orlando Sentinel reports.The…
-
After a two-year legal fight, a private company will soon run Florida’s prison health care system, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tennessee-based Corizon…