inmate abuse

After complaints of inhumane treatment in women’s correctional facilities throughout Florida, one lawmaker is calling for a change.
A deal on the state's public-safety budget that lawmakers reached late Friday would not give the Department of Corrections the 734 additional positions…
A former Suwannee Correctional Institution prison guard was arrested Saturday after being accused of beating up a prisoner and lying about it.Ricky Wilson…
Two corrections officers have been charged with violating the civil rights of an inmate, with prosecutors saying one of the guards punched the inmate in…
After recently issuing an Executive Order reforming Florida’s prisons, proponents of prison reform are weighing in on Governor Rick Scott’s order....
Governor Rick Scott has issued an executive order seeking to reform Florida’s troubled prison system, after the legislation died over a budget impasse...
The head of Florida’s troubled prison system is asking for the release of the findings into the case of a mentally ill inmate who died in the...
Saying that they no longer have trust in Florida’s prison system, some legislators are pushing ahead with a sweeping proposal that would strip Gov. Rick…
A panel of Florida lawmakers is continuing a discussion into reforming the state’s troubled prison system by hearing testimony about widespread...
Prison reform is slated to be a big issue this upcoming legislative session, and a re-do of prison health care contracts will be part of the reform...