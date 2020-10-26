-
On Wednesday, world leaders made history by holding the first-ever high level meeting at the U.N. General Assembly focused on tuberculosis, which kills more people each year than HIV.
Over the past 60 years, the number of new diseases cropping up in a decade has almost quadrupled. "We're in a hyperinfectious world," says one scientist.
The death toll from pneumonia and other infectious diseases in the U.S. is much lower than it was 100 years ago, but new pathogens like the West Nile, dengue and Zika viruses pose challenges.
A Florida International University infectious diseases professor has been tapped for a mission to fight the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the Miami…