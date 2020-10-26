-
The inspector general at Health and Human Services says Medicare should have done an in-depth review of suspicious reports from hospitals to keep them from covering up problems with infections.
Friends and classmates of an Oviedo woman with bacterial meningitis have been notified they are at risk of the highly contagious disease that causes…
The CDC is sounding alarm bells over the rise of a drug-resistant “superbug” in hospitals across the country; only six states require hospitals to report…
Federal health officials warned that a dangerous group of superbugs has become increasingly common in hospitals. The bacteria are said to be resistant to virtually all antibiotics.