immunotherapy research

For the first time, one of the new immunotherapy drugs has shown promise against breast cancer in a large study that combined it with chemotherapy to…
One of the world's most dreaded viruses has been turned into a treatment to fight deadly brain tumors. Survival was better than expected for patients in a…
An experimental therapy seems to have eradicated cancer in a patient with metastatic breast cancer who had failed every other treatment. The goal is to reliably repeat that success in more people.
A Tampa Company has received approval to start clinical trials on a new form of gene therapy to treat cancerous tumors.Morphogenesis, Inc. will begin the…
When Jimmy Carter said his advanced melanoma was gone, he credited immunotherapy, treatments that harness the immune system to fight cancer cells. This idea dates back to a 19th-century doctor.
Scientists have completed the first long-term study of children allergic to milk who were treated with an experimental therapy based on giving them small doses of the very food that made them sick. Three to five years after the treatment, some kids remained free of allergic symptoms. But for others, severe reactions to milk had resumed.