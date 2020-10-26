-
Immigrant advocates say the U.S. government is allowing migrant children at a Florida facility to languish in "prison-like conditions" after crossing the…
Nearly every adult working with children in the U.S. — from nannies to teachers to coaches — has undergone state screenings to ensure they have no proven…
Municipal workers, including police officers, in one Florida city won't be able to ask about someone's immigration status under a new policy.The Orlando…
Though the federal government is changing its policy of separating immigrant children and parents, some children who were detained may suffer ongoing health consequences from the trauma.
Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border to at…
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson accused the Trump administration of a "cover-up" after officials denied him entry Tuesday to a detention center for migrant children…
A central Florida company has no comment about its contract to run a federal detention center for migrant children.The Cape Canaveral-based Comprehensive…
With backing from the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet, a Senate committee Monday approved a bill (SB 248) that would allow thousands of immigrant…
A bill that would extend low-cost KidCare health insurance to roughly 25,000 children of legal immigrants has gotten further in the Florida Senate than…
After lawmakers scuttled the idea last year, a Senate committee Tuesday backed a proposal to help immigrant children get health coverage in the KidCare…