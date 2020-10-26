-
With hurricane season in full swing, staff at Florida's evacuation shelters are busy making preparations like what to do for specials needs evacuees and…
Hundreds of protesters representing 23 advocacy groups rallied on Saturday against the Trump administration’s family separation policies at a Homestead...
Though the federal government is changing its policy of separating immigrant children and parents, some children who were detained may suffer ongoing health consequences from the trauma.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)Maria Rodriguez, Oregon Health & Science…
A study was recently published by an associate professor of social work at Florida Gulf Coast University , and it looks at how the people living in...
Karla Ornelas said she has “always had the idea of being a doctor, I’ve never seen myself doing anything else.” The third-year pre-medical student at the…
A joint investigation by NPR and ProPublica shows how a loophole in Florida law has led to the arrest and even deportation of undocumented immigrants after they suffer legitimate injuries on the job.
Illegal immigrants aren't supposed to be covered under Medicaid except in emergencies. It turns out that emergency care adds up to a lot of money, as Phil…
While U.S. Sen.Marco Rubio and other Florida lawmakers tout their support for an overhaul of immigration policies, a showdown over emergency room care for…