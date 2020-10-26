-
Clay County’s recently reported COVID-19 case numbers have been fluctuating in the state’s online database.
-
With COVID-19 becoming a critical focus in hospital intensive care units, nurses, doctors and other caregivers have had to shift gears to protect staff and save patients.
-
For years, Kristin Sollars and Marci Ebberts worked together caring for critically ill patients, a job they say is also a daily mindset. "You carry a little bit of them with you," Ebberts said.
-
If you’re an elderly patient with cancer, where you live may play a big part in how aggressive your medical treatment is during the last month of life,…