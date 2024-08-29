Search Query
Show Search
Home
WUSF News
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
Sports
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
Sports
Special Coverage
Growing Up With Guns
COVID-19
Black Mental Health
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Children And The Baker Act
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
Growing Up With Guns
COVID-19
Black Mental Health
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Children And The Baker Act
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
NPR Health
News Staff
Health News Florida Staff
Health News Florida Staff
Newsletters
© 2022 Health News Florida
Health News Florida Partners
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Live Radio - News & Information
All Streams
Home
WUSF News
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
Sports
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
Sports
Special Coverage
Growing Up With Guns
COVID-19
Black Mental Health
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Children And The Baker Act
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
Growing Up With Guns
COVID-19
Black Mental Health
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Children And The Baker Act
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
NPR Health
News Staff
Health News Florida Staff
Health News Florida Staff
Newsletters
hypertension
Health News Florida
When you take your blood pressure medications might influence its effectiveness
Bill Levesque
A team of researchers finds that people diagnosed with hypertension might want to match the time they take prescriptions with their sleep schedule. It might be better for the heart.
Listen
•
2:00