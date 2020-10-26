-
As most Florida students return to school on Monday, doctors are urging their parents to consider vaccinations beyond those required by the state, like...
-
Human papillomavirus infections are so common that nearly all men and women will get at least one type of HPV at some point in their lives. But fewer...
-
HPV vaccination rates are some of the lowest throughout the country including in Orange County.The Florida Department of Health’s Terrolyn Huckaby says…
-
The HPV vaccine can prevent cervical cancer in women and some cancers in men. It's most effective when given early in adolescence. But a new analysis finds only 29 percent of teens get it by age 13.
-
In the U.S., there are about 39,000 cancers associated with the human papillomavirus each year. Doctors say the new HPV vaccine may help reduce the number of cases.
-
Doctors have a hard time getting teenagers vaccinated, but they're making progress, according to data from the CDC. Low-income teens are most likely to get the first shot of HPV vaccine.
-
Kristen Forbes died in 2008, just a year after she was diagnosed with cervical cancer caused by a virus.Her story is one of five being shared by…
-
Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. It can also cause cancer. There's currently vaccine available to…
-
Florida lags behind the rest of the country in vaccinating children for the human papillomavirus. Part of the problem started eight years ago, when the…
-
UPDATED 7/8 with University Beat audio report and additional quotes. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, over half of American girls ages...