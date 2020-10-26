House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee

-
After making community-based care a priority for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, lawmakers are moving forward with bills that…
-
House Republicans on Tuesday released a proposed health-care budget and an accompanying bill that could lead to putting people with disabilities in…
-
A budget panel Tuesday will take up three bills that are part of a broader push by Florida House leaders to overhaul health-care regulations.The House…
-
With Florida facing a funding cut next year in a major health-care program, the president of a hospital-industry group said Tuesday he thinks it remains…
-
The top House health care budget writer may try to privatize the Agency for Health Care Administration’s legal staff, the Scripps Howard/Tampa Tribune…
-
A Manatee County mental health services organization says its team approach to helping emotionally disturbed children could be a model for the state, the…