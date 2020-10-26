-
Authorities say a Florida woman left a 3-year-old girl in a vehicle overnight, where she was overheated and drifted in and out of consciousness.A Seminole…
-
It would be illegal to leave children age 6 or younger unattended in cars for any length of time, under a measure filed Thursday by state Rep. Emily…
-
With outside temperatures soaring, the heat inside parked vehicles can go higher still. Florida is now ramping up its efforts to make sure little kids...
-
The large digital thermometer attached to a car read 88 degrees when the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue and the Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition started a…
-
Over the past year, authorities responded to 183 emergency calls for children who were locked in cars in Pinellas County. Now, St. Petersburg Fire and…
-
Around this time last year, five children in Florida had died after being forgotten in a vehicle. So far this year, there are no reports of such deaths in…
-
So far this year, 15 children have died in the U.S. after they were accidentally left behind in hot cars. Florida has had four of those deaths, more than
-
Grieving families throughout the state are a testament to the fact that children can die in hot cars even when their parents are loving and caring, the…