hospitalizations

Dozens of people in the Midwest have been hospitalized with severe lung damage in the past month. It's unclear what exactly is causing the problem, but the common link appears to be vaping.
Medicare's incentive program to discourage nursing homes from discharging patients too quickly will also give bonuses to facilities that have fewer rehospitalizations.
The number of people hospitalized because of amphetamine use is skyrocketing in the United States, but the resurgence of the drug largely has been…
The game, if you want to call it that, involves trying to quickly swallow a spoonful of ground cinnamon without the benefit of anything to wash it down. It's practically impossible. Coughing, gagging and choking are typical reactions.