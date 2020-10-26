hospital transparency

-
Patients admitted to Florida hospitals could get more paperwork in the future in the name of health care “transparency.” A House panel on Wednesday…
State hospitals are battling back against a pair of proposed “transparency” rules requiring hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to provide…
A House panel Monday approved a pair of bills aimed at increasing the use of "telehealth" to remotely provide medical services and at offering greater…
Continuing to look for different approaches to health care, a House committee Wednesday approved bills that would require more transparency about medical…
Savvy patients want the best medical care for the best deal, and online calculators seem like a great way to compare the cost of common scans and procedures. But many are inaccurate.
Gov. Rick Scott’s Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding met at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers on Tuesday. The governor said the...
The Florida Hospital Association is asking current and potential patients to send questions about bills and medical procedures directly to the group,…