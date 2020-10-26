-
The latest Hospital Safety Scores released by the not-for-profit watchdog Leapfrog Group show less than 25 percent of general, acute-care hospitals in…
The latest Hospital Safety Scores released by the not-for-profit watchdog Leapfrog Group show almost half of general, acute-care hospitals in Florida…
Nearly half of Florida hospitals have earned an "A" on error prevention in a new report card from a business-backed group concerned about patient…
Officials at a Polk County medical center have shut down surgeries after they suspected a surgical instrument may have been exposed to a rare, fatal brain…
Fewer Florida hospitals aced the Leapfrog Group’s biennial Hospital Safety Score than on the last report six months ago. On the other hand, none of them…
The Leapfrog Group has released its latest grades for hospitals across the country. No Florida hospital earned the lowest grade of F, while 70 hospitals…
Thirty-seven percent of Florida hospitals have received an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that grades participating hospitals…