Twenty-eight Florida hospitals will see bumps in their Medicaid reimbursement rates under a plan the Agency for Health Care Administration has…
Probably few hospital systems need the emergency federal grants announced this week to handle the coronavirus crisis as badly as Florida’s Jackson Health…
Budget negotiators on Monday agreed to reduce hospital Medicaid reimbursement rates in the current fiscal year by about $25 million.Senate Health and…
Ground was broken on a new clinic in Bithlo today. It will offer uninsured and under-insured families comprehensive health care. The clinic is the result…
On the opening day of a special legislative session, Florida senators Wednesday began moving forward with a proposal to send more money to hospitals for…
The state budget includes deep cuts to hospitals that serve the poor and lawmakers are betting on federal money to help offset the losses.But that federal…
Saying only the "number is final," Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Justin Senior said Thursday that details still need to be finalized…
With Florida facing another cut next year in a key hospital-funding program, Senate President Andy Gardiner, R-Orlando, said Wednesday it "remains to be…
Health care has been a hot-button policy issue for years in the Florida Legislature, and it’s starting to look like the session scheduled to start on Jan.…
A day after proposing that hospitals post prices online, Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday linked "transparency" to state funding for hospitals."If they're going…