Gov. Rick Scott’s hospital commission, tasked with looking at how taxpayer dollars are used to support health care for the poor, discussed performance…
Gov. Rick Scott's hospital commission held its first meeting Wednesday, overwhelmed by mounds of data but intent on determining whether hospitals that…
Florida Governor Rick Scott’s commission investigating hospital finances will meet for the first time today. The meetings come as Florida’s legislature…
Gov. Rick Scott’s new hospital commission consists of Republican donors and business leaders who will likely help him go after some of the state’s…
Gov. Rick Scott has given hospitals and health insurers less than a week to provide a wide range of data that will be considered by a newly formed…
Governor Rick Scott has selected nine people to serve on his hospital funding commission. The formation of the groups as all or part of a major federal...