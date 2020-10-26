-
Walgreens in Orlando and Kissimmee are partnering with the Orange County Department of Health to offer free HIV testing this week. Dr. Kevin Sherin is…
HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, has claimed more than 35 million lives across the globe. In the US, the CDC estimates roughly 40,000 new cases of HIV...
A group of women in Miami walked into a dental office seeking pap smears and treatment for yeast infections. It was a protest against a recently passed...
A new Florida law kicking in today makes getting an HIV test easier. Doctors no longer need written consent to give patients an HIV test in health care…
Saturday is National HIV Testing Day. In the lead up, groups across Florida are offering free tests for HIV and other sexually transmitted…
Miami-Dade County has the highest number of new HIV infections in the country according the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and...
Two health issues being addressed in this year’s legislative session both would deal with substance abuse in new ways for Florida: a needle exchange to…
Kamaria Laffrey believes she is living proof that contracting HIV can happen to anyone. According to the Centers for Disease Control, she's right.…