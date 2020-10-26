-
A cyberattack that paralyzed the hospital chain MedStar this week is serving as a fresh reminder of vulnerabilities that exist in systems that protect…
A woman who has HIV can pursue a lawsuit stemming from the alleged disclosure of her diagnosis by an employee of a primary-care clinic, a state appeals…
Two employees of the Florida Hospital chain accused of copying 9,000 patient records outside of their normal job duties have been fired, the Orlando…
Insurers aren't required to encrypt consumers' data under a 1990s federal law that remains the foundation for health care privacy in the Internet age — an…
A federal judge in Tallahassee has thrown out a medical-malpractice defense law passed this year that gave a defense attorney the right to question the…
Five complaints have been filed in state and federal courts challenging a law that took effect Monday that helps physician-defendants in medical…