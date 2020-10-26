Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

-
School districts across Florida are scrambling to meet a deadline to install security officers in every single public school.
A Tampa area firefighter is recovering from serious injuries after falling out of a fire truck on the way to a call.Hillsborough Sheriff's officials say…
A manhunt was underway in Thonotosassa after a sheriff's deputy was shot in the thigh early Thursday while responding to a 911 call about shots being…
A Florida House panel Tuesday heard details of a report on the death of 5-year-old Phoebe Jonchuck, whose father is accused of dropping her off a bridge…
A popular baseball coach who suffered a stroke while driving and swerved off the road into a guardrail needed an ambulance. But sheriff's deputies didn't…
The family of a 65-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say the woman’s body was found covered in infected bedsores that…
A Tampa woman tried to kill herself and her 12-year-old daughter by setting fire to her car in their garage after being beaten by her ex-husband,…