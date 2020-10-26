high intensity focused ultrasound

-
An outspoken Sarasota urologist, whose unusual practice style brought him under state investigation four years ago, has signed an agreement that includes…
-
Twelve years ago, right after getting a diagnosis of prostate cancer, Carl Sola of Homestead flew with his wife to the Dominican Republic for a treatment…
-
Sarasota urologist Ronald Wheeler says he's going to continue doing a controversial prostate-cancer treatment, even though an FDA panel recently voted…
-
A Sarasota urologist who diagnoses prostate cancer in an unusual way and treats U.S. patients at a clinic in Cancun will not agree to a suspension from…