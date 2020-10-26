heroin deaths

-
A recent report from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission finds that Florida’s 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota...
Florida medical examiners have recorded a sharp increase in deaths related to opioid overdoses, especially in South Florida.The Miami Herald reports that…
Central Florida’s heroin epidemic has reached Capitol Hill lawmakers. At a National Oversight Committee Hearing chaired by Florida Congressman John Mica,…
Former heroin addict Blake Nickerson stood at the podium in the Orange County Board of Commissioner chambers Monday where the year-old heroin task force…