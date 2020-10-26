heroin addiction

-
There's a proposal in Tallahassee right now that could make it easier for injection drug users to trade dirty needles for fresh ones -- preventing the...
The U.S. government is intervening to stop the creation of a medical facility in Philadelphia where people could inject heroin without risk of overdose. Canada and Europe already have such sites.
In a West Virginia community hard hit by the opioid crisis, two people have taken on the fight against addiction, using unorthodox — and very different — approaches.
Dr. Vivek Murthy is not only one of the youngest people ever named the U.S. Surgeon General, the 38-year-old also is the first person of Indian descent to…
Federal health advisers recommended approval Tuesday for an experimental implant designed to treat patients recovering from heroin and painkiller…