The scientists' work led to a test to protect blood transfusion recipients from hepatitis C and drugs to treat the infection that have saved millions of lives, according to the Nobel Assembly.
A split federal appeals court sided with the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday in a drawn-out legal battle over whether the state is providing…
With a potential $28 million price tag looming, a federal appeals court on Wednesday heard arguments in a long-running dispute about whether Florida is…
A federal appeals court has agreed to move quickly in deciding a case about whether Florida should be required to provide expensive treatment to prison…
TALLAHASSEE --- With lawmakers facing the possibility of spending $28 million to address the issue, the Florida Department of Corrections wants a...
A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments in June in a dispute about whether Florida’s prison system is providing proper care to inmates with…
Arguing that the state has shown “deliberate indifference to serious medical needs,” inmates are urging a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that…
When Dr. Bobby Zervos offers transplant patients the option to accept an organ with hepatitis C, he's prepared for some surprised reactions.
The Florida Department of Corrections this week asked a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that requires the state to provide costly treatment to…
Florida counties can now authorize needle exchanges, after a bill aimed at reducing HIV and hepatitis C was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.