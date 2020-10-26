-
About 35 million Americans suffer some hearing loss, but most don't do anything about it. There's a growing effort to make hearing aids easier and cheaper to buy.
-
Younger people may not realize it, but seniors know well that Medicare doesn't cover all health-related needs and expenses. Many Medicare beneficiaries…
-
It’s possible to buy a perfectly good hearing aid through the Internet for $7.92, it turns out. Clearwater attorney Denis DeVlaming discovered that when…
-
Traditional hearing aids can be too expensive for many people. But a new type that uses Bluetooth technology costs only about $300. The company that makes the new devices aims to reach millions of people around the world who need hearing aids but have trouble paying for them.