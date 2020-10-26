-
Contracts between insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers would be prevented from including “gag clauses” regarding drug costs, under a bill…
-
The Senate's healthcare bill would make big changes to the government's Medicaid program. Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with John Baackes, CEO of L.A. Care Health Plan.
-
This week I answer readers’ questions about buying plans off the insurance marketplaces and more general questions about coverage.Q. I see story after…
-
A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a legal challenge by congressional Republicans to President Obama's health care law to proceed.U.S. District…
-
The number of health insurance companies offering plans in the marketplaces this fall will increase by 25 percent, giving consumers more choices for…
-
Florida policyholders are expected to get about $54 million back from their health insurance companies over the summer, the Orlando Sentinel reports.…
-
Eleven insurance companies responded to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration's request for bids to participate in a statewide Medicaid managed…