health care technology

-
As businesses reopen, tech firms are offering monitoring systems to screen for the coronavirus. They range from apps that ask about symptoms to software that tracks employees' movements at work.
-
The study examines how a percentage of otherwise healthy adults are having an "allergic reaction" to the virus.
-
A new wave of self-monitoring devices and apps is hitting the Consumer Electronics Show — ones with explicit medical purposes. They promise to help diagnose everything from ear infections to diseases.
-
There are a lot of stereotypes out there about the millennial generation: they’re disengaged and hyper-focused on technology.But someday, these 80 million…
-
South Florida’s building a reputation as a health care tech hub, as more software companies are tapping on the the region's doctors and patients to test…