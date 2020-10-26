health care reform

-
More Floridians get their health insurance through their jobs than from any other source—about 42 percent of us, according to the Kaiser Family…
When Republicans muscled legislation scuttling the Obamacare health care law through the House a year ago Friday, Democrats waved sarcastically and…
Donald Trump came into office promising to repeal Obamacare and replace it with something more affordable that would cover everyone. But members of…
Even if the Republican from Maine can get her party to go along, her suggestions to bolster the individual insurance market may be too little, too late.
A bipartisan proposal to calm churning health insurance markets gained momentum Thursday when enough lawmakers rallied behind it to give it potentially…
When patients come to The Outreach Clinic in Brandon, one of the first people they encounter is Jackie Perez.As a caseworker for the free clinic, she…
A proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act would cost Florida $9.7 billion in federal funding over six years, according to a study from the Kaiser…
Memo to Republican senators: Many of the states President Donald Trump won last year would lose significant federal financing under the last-ditch…
Top Republicans are adding money to their staggering effort to repeal the Obama health care law and say they're pushing toward a climactic Senate face-off…
The bill would make big changes to the nation's health care system by rolling back key requirements of Obamacare, including that insurers not charge more to people with pre-existing conditions.