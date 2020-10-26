-
As the debate over health care continues in Washington, one thing not in dispute is that health care industry employment has been going up steadily over the past decade. In Ohio, health care industry jobs now outnumber those in manufacturing. The jobs are good news to state and local economies, but some analysts also say it's a reflection of the high costs and complexity of health care.
-
Last year, lawmakers in Tallahassee fought over how to fund health care for uninsured Floridians. Now two new reports say county leaders are the ones wh...
-
Health care’s a growing industry. But not all health care jobs are created equal.The board that oversees Florida’s universities on Monday will look at…