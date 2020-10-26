Health Care Cost Institute

-
For the past year, WUSF has invited you to share the cost of your health care -- not your insurance premiums, but the cost of the care itself. Our…
Sometime before the end of this year, the state of Florida will have a new website with health care prices for patients. It's the result of a 2016 law...
Florida is making a database of medical procedures and the average price patients should expect to pay for them. Members of the House Health and Human...
Florida kids go to the emergency room more often than kids in the rest of the country—even when they have insurance—according to a new analysis from...
A new study throws cold water on the popular idea that consumers can save themselves and the health care system loads of money if they become savvier…
A non-partisan healthcare think tank is warning increased price transparency may not be a silver-bullet in bringing down costs. The discussion comes as...
A long-established belief about health costs is that some areas of the country, like McAllen, Texas, are expensive, while others like San Francisco are…