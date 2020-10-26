health care cost

-
The State of Florida is now providing consumers with more information about health care costs. Governor Ron DeSantis visited a Walmart in Palm Harbor on...
Freestanding emergency rooms are popping up all around the Tampa Bay area -- nine have opened in the past three years alone. Health care companies are...
Dr. Hasan Shanawani was overcome by frustration. So, last week he picked up his cellphone and began sharing on Twitter his family’s enraging experiences…
They can work it out. That was House Speaker Jose Oliva’s sentiment Wednesday when asked about the differences between the House and Senate versions of…
A little-noticed Trump administration proposal would require hospitals, doctors and insurers to post the true, negotiated price for a medical procedure or service, as opposed to the "list" price.
House Speaker Jose Oliva on Tuesday promised that his chamber would focus on lowering health-care costs, seeking to change how and where health providers…
Health care costs in Florida are under a microscope as House Speaker Jose Oliva pushes an ambitious goal of scaling back state health spending. But…
A Texas woman with pancreatic cancer spends most of her days on the phone doing battle with insurers and billing departments. Finances are her most gnawing, ever present concern.
Senators railed against pharmaceutical executives Tuesday for declining to testify before Congress about out-of-control drug prices, as lawmakers on both…
The Commonwealth Fund has released a survey that -- as in the past -- found U.S. health care the most expensive among 11 countries studied but the…