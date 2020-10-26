-
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about the Food and Drug Administration allowing the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $140.5 million in health care spending from the state’s new budget Monday as he brought the spending plan in line with…
A key senator Thursday proposed keeping in place a controversial Medicaid change that reduces spending. Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations…
The Trump administration announced Monday that it is shutting down one of the largest U.S. facilities for child migrants, which had come under intense…
The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed overhauling decades-old Medicare rules originally meant to deter fraud and abuse but now seen as a…
New short-term insurance policies will likely be cheaper than Affordable Care Act plans. But those lower prices mean they won't pay for as much health care.
Thousands of children in foster care may be getting powerful psychiatric drugs prescribed to them without basic safeguards, according to a federal…
The Georgia congressman, dogged by ethics questions, will run the $1 trillion agency and is expected to help dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
As it enters its seventh year, the Affordable Care Act is facing challenges, leading some to speculate that the law will have to change in order to…
The health care law's historic gains in coverage may be leveling off: The Obama administration announced Thursday it expects only a slight overall…