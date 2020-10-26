-
Jacksonville’s Memorial Hospital will be adding 36 new private patient rooms on the fifth floor of its West tower in a $13 million expansion.
-
Hospital Corporation of America hospitals will remain “in-network” under Humana health insurance plans, the Tampa Bay Times reports.The HCA chain is one…
-
Humana has pulled out of a major health care conference and said it will not comment on rumors of a merger, actions that will likely fuel Wall Street…
-
A federal hearing on Tuesday will consider if HCA hospitals are responsible for exhausting the Personal Injury Protection (PIP) benefits of a Florida…