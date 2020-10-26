-
HCA Healthcare and the University of Central Florida broke ground today on a new teaching hospital.The Lake Nona Medical Center will open in 2020 as a…
-
The provisional approval of a new trauma center at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in South Florida means the HCA hospital chain will operate two of…
-
For the first time since 2012, a hospital in Florida is closing its doors.HCA West Florida announced Tuesday the 38-year-old Edward White Hospital in St.…
-
Florida has 13 pediatric trauma centers, but critically injured children are not always taken to these specialized facilities, the Tampa Bay Times…
-
HCA Healthcare is sending postcards to Pinellas County residents telling them to ask emergency medical services to take them to HCA if they’re having a…
-
HCA Holdings Inc. announced on Wednesday that earnings for the fiscal year would be higher than expected, resulting in investors boosting the stock price…
-
Three hospital trauma centers owned by HCA Healthcare and at the heart of a legal dispute could remain open according to a bill that passed the House…
-
A former state Supreme Court Justice will referee the bitter fight over hospital trauma centers. The Florida Department of Health’s attorney told the…