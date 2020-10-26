-
An appeals court Thursday said a former Florida State University fraternity president and two other men can face felony hazing charges in the 2017 death...
-
Five men have accepted a plea deal and will serve jail time for the hazing death of a Florida State University student.The men originally faced up to five…
-
A former Florida A&M University band member was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in a drum major's hazing death.Judge Marc Lubet…
-
Trustees at Florida A&M University turned to an outsider - and the school's first female president - to lead them out of the turmoil that followed the…