-
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed 15 bills, including health-care priorities of House Speaker Jose Oliva, a plan to kick-start a hemp industry in…
-
A judge has granted a request by defense attorneys in the Andrew Coffey hazing case to get more specific charges from the prosecution.
-
Five men have accepted a plea deal and will serve jail time for the hazing death of a Florida State University student.The men originally faced up to five…
-
The Florida attorney who was instrumental in crafting the state’s current hazing law more than a decade ago now has his sights set on making hazing...
-
Florida A & M University's Marching 100 had played at a Super Bowl and before U.S. presidents. But one of the nation's most-celebrated marching bands had…
-
The Sigma Chi fraternity at Florida State University is in trouble after campus police discovered that pledges were forced to drink alcohol to the point…