In recent months, hospital systems in Florida have paid out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle allegations of illegally compensating physicians.…
A Volusia County pastor who recently spoke in support of the CEO of Halifax Health is one of two people hired at $60,000 a year to be a community…
The trustee representing bankrupt Universal Health Care Group, Inc., has filed 11 lawsuits in an attempt to recover $5.9 million from vendors, according…
The general surgery residency program at Halifax Health will be losing its accreditation as of July 2016, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. The…
When ElinBaklid-Kunz was concerned about the way her bosses at Halifax Health were doing business, she got help from a federal law designed to protect…
College students studying whistleblower law heard a first-hand account from the woman who accused Halifax Health of Medicare fraud, the Daytona Beach-News…
The retirement of Florida Blue’s longtime lobbyist is generating accolades from everyone from Gov. Rick Scott to advocates for disabled children, the…
Halifax Health officials defended its $120-million federal whistleblower settlement at a town hall Monday, saying the lawsuit stemmed from a single line…
The top lawyer for Halifax Health, Dave Davidson, resigned Monday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. No reason was given for his resignation,…
The Halifax Health Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to end the final part of a five-year-long whistle-blower lawsuit that will cost…