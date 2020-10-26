-
Health officials fear the U.S. may have a nasty flu season because the main flu virus circulating this year tends to hit people hard and the flu vaccine may be weaker than normal.
-
The Clay County Humane Society is trying to get a jump on dog flu before it has a chance to spread.
-
Florida health officials have confirmed seven cases of H3N2 canine influenza in the state.A Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services news…
-
Some new evidence this is a particularly bad flu season: Flu-related hospitalizations of the elderly are the highest since the government started tracking…