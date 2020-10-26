-
A federal judge has refused to dismiss the National Rifle Association’s challenge to a 2018 state law that blocked people under age 21 from buying…
Pointing to a “strong presumption in favor of open judicial proceedings,” Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office is asking a federal appeals court to reject…
Florida lawmakers want to cut penalties for people who accidentally show their concealed weapons. The bill is ready for a floor vote in the House. But...
Gun rights advocates say they could gain more from a pending Florida Supreme Court case than controversial open-carry legislation that failed this year.
A proposal allowing guns to be carried on public college and university campuses is gaining steam in the legislature. While the bill applies to all...
Despite broad opposition on Florida’s campuses, state lawmakers are moving forward with a plan to allow guns at universities. Three months ago today,...
The Senate rejected proposed changes to the "stand your ground" law that would have prevented people who start an altercation or seek revenge from using…