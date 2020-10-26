-
A federal judge has refused to dismiss the National Rifle Association’s challenge to a 2018 state law that blocked people under age 21 from buying…
A controversial measure that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to pack heat while on college and university campuses was filed...
Florida is one of 20 states that specifically bans firearms on college campuses, but the Florida Legislature is moving toward allowing guns on campuses....
In what judges described as a first-of-its-kind case, an appeals court Wednesday upheld a Florida law that prevents people from openly carrying...
USF's School of Public Affairs and Nielsen's latest results on their annual Sunshine State Survey was released today, asking how Floridians feel about...
Broward County commissioners can’t regulate guns in their county, but might create a voluntary program to control sales, the South Florida Sun Sentinel…
The American tragedy continues with six collegians killed in the sleepy college town of Isla Vista, California. The deranged murderer then took his own…
A bill that would create a pilot program for state employees to find the least-expensive doctors and hospitals when they need certain elective medical…
A state law that allows gun ranges on private property is being challenged by South Florida lawmakers who say regulation is needed to make their…
Senseless and tragic shootings occurred near Tampa and in West Palm Beach on Monday. In one, a retired police officer irked over a fellow moviegoer’s…