-
If an extended family member has gained temporary custody of a child, a legislative proposal could allow courts to create a transition plan for that...
-
Florida senators are pushing forward with a change to family law. The proposal focuses on situations where relatives spend years caring for children...
-
Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday signed a bill aimed at better protecting elderly Floridians from unscrupulous guardians.The measure (SB 232), filed by Sen.…
-
Governor Rick Scott recently signed bills aimed at changing Florida’s guardianship laws. One relates to helping the exploited elderly and another aims...
-
Florida's elder guardianship program is meant to help vulnerable elders.But Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporter Barbara Peters Smith recently published a…
-
Florida designed its guardianship program to help vulnerable elders, but critics say the cobbled-together, rapidly expanding system instead is ignoring…