-
The Senate on Wednesday prepared to pass a bill that would place new requirements on how health insurers handle prior-authorization requests and appeals…
-
Ambulatory surgical centers could treat patients overnight under a bill approved unanimously Tuesday by the Senate Health Policy Committee.Bill sponsor…
-
Physicians would have greater leeway in prescribing medications to patients, and insurance companies would have less time to approve prior-authorization…
-
A measure that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to store firearms with security officers at courthouses was filed Monday in the House…
-
A Senate Republican on Tuesday proposed allowing patients to stay in ambulatory surgical centers for up to 24 hours, likely refueling a debate about…
-
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee filed a bill Tuesday that would reduce penalties for people who have concealed-weapons licenses and openly…
-
Senate Judiciary Chairman Greg Steube, who filed a string of firearm-related bills that died during the 2017 legislative session, has reintroduced two —…
-
A bill that would impose minimum mandatory sentences for people who traffic in the synthetic drug fentanyl was sent Tuesday to Gov. Rick Scott.The…
-
High noon is approaching in a standoff over part of a controversial bill dealing with "stand your ground" self-defense cases.The House and Senate have…