-
The number of Floridians living in poverty has fallen since the Great Recession. But it’s still higher than the national average. According to federal...
-
The number of Floridians living in poverty has fallen since the Great Recession. But it’s still higher than the national average. The federal government...
-
Income inequality is taking a toll on state governments.The widening gap between the wealthiest Americans and everyone else has been matched by a slowdown…
-
About 3.6 million Floridians who use food stamps to purchase their monthly groceries will see a cut in their benefits come Nov. 1, the Orlando Sentinel…