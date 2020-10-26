-
Apple and Google are developing smartphone technology to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. But public health authorities in some states are chafing against the tech giants' rules.
-
The search giant's push into artificial intelligence as a tool for health improvement is a natural evolution for a company that has developed algorithms that reach deep into our lives through the Web.
-
The last time you felt dizzy or experienced an unusual pain, be honest. Did you Google it? Or have you ever read a post on Facebook that got you...